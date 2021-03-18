Zacks: Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRG. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $20.17 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

