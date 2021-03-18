Zacks: Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAWS shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $56.98 on Monday. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

