Zacks: Analysts Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report sales of $60.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.70 million and the lowest is $59.31 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $43.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $268.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.94 million to $271.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $312.71 million, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $323.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 348,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,207. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $283,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,662 shares of company stock worth $6,138,009. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,989,000 after acquiring an additional 484,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in nLIGHT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,177,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

