Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post $10.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce earnings of $10.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $20.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $6.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $46.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.66 to $57.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $39.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.95 to $54.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $21.33 on Thursday, reaching $474.68. The company had a trading volume of 920,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,323. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $424.01 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.44.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

