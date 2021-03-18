Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce sales of $735.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.30 million and the highest is $764.49 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $725.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 621,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,846. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.