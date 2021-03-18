Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:TOL traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 49,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,414. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,420,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 858,247 shares of company stock worth $47,118,523. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after buying an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after buying an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 400,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

