Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

AVROBIO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,549. AVROBIO has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $485.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 870,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

