Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 883.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CTB stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,545. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,433,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 291,963 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 274,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

