Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 304,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,485. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $358.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.62.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

