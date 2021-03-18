Zacks: Brokerages Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Suncor Energy reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 657,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,748,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.