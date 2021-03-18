Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Sell

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 225,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,481,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 592,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agenus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 498,939 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Agenus by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 245,972 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

