Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) to Sell

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SGBAF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SES has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $555.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.