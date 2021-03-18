Zacks Investment Research Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Sell

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 458,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

