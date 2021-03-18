Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Buy

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,826,892. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dynatrace by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 205,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,198,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

