Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

HLX stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,918 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

