Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $1.43 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Zano coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $15.08 million and $118,450.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,614.89 or 1.00040181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.28 or 0.00394631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00282592 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00745530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00078105 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,587,256 coins and its circulating supply is 10,557,756 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

