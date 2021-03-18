Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 1,202,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 376,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Zedge alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13.

In related news, Director Paul Packer bought 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,040.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Zedge Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.