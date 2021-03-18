Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Short Interest Update

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 11th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,424,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Zenabis Global stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Zenabis Global has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.22.

About Zenabis Global

Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It owns 3.5 million square feet of total facility space for production and cultivation.

