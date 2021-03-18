ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0007

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $20.30 million and $1.06 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00050935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.00628676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034433 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

