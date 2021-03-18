Zero Utility Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.17 Million (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for $4,302.28 or 0.07201546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 297.3% higher against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $287,169.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00452108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00061640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00129974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00648538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io.

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

