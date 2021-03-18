Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 120.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $1,800,851,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,451,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.57. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,876 shares of company stock valued at $146,010,020 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.