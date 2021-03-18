ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

ZTO stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.48. 8,389,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,097. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, HSBC cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.