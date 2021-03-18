Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Sells $27,289.92 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kathryn O’driscoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kathryn O’driscoll sold 568 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $19,851.60.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zymeworks by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 22.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,541,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

