Zynecoin Trading Down 9.5% This Week (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $224,944.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00631583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033811 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

