Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin Sells 31,340 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 31,340 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $313,086.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 566,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,654.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $519,997.17.

On Monday, January 4th, James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,653,375. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -337.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 138,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 368,730 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,037,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

