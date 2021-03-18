Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 103,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,653,375. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNGA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 56.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

