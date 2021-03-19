$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 814,053 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

ARAY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 496,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $476.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

