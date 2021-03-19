$0.04 EPS Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE MIXT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 6,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,352. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $331.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

