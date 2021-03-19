$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMED. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $234.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.17.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

