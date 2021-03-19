-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). Mohawk Group reported earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 8,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $268,275.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,917.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 and sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $48.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

