$0.40 EPS Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. AAR reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,243,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIR opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

