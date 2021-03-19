$0.63 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $1.12. Plains GP reported earnings of $7.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGP stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

