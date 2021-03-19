$0.63 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $1.12. Plains GP reported earnings of $7.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGP stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.