$0.98 EPS Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Applied Industrial Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE AIT traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $93.16. 618,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.35 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $95.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.