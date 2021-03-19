$1.10 EPS Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. ASGN reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $102.78.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ASGN by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

