$1.24 EPS Expected for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings. CoreLogic posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreLogic.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,602,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $71,048,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $69,834,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLGX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.22. 2,301,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

