$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. TriNet Group posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $467,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,596 shares of company stock valued at $9,301,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,920,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 208,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,884. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

