$1.52 EPS Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.74. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

ZBH traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $160.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

