$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $228.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.