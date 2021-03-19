$1.79 EPS Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings. Rogers posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,730,494 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after purchasing an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rogers by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $198.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,484. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $199.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.17.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

