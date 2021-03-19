$103.16 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post sales of $103.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.40 million and the highest is $104.90 million. Invitae reported sales of $64.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $469.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.30 million to $507.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $671.69 million, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $702.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 18,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $778,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,999 shares of company stock worth $19,785,170 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Invitae by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. Invitae has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.11.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

