10,624 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APLE. B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

