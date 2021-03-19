10,935 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Delek US by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 36.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Delek US by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 111.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of DK opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

