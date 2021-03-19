10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.70.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $168.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.72. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,603,187.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 487,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,138,533.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $21,721,988. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after purchasing an additional 487,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $181,568,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

