11,200 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

TWI opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.