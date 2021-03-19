112,252 Shares in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Kaleyra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

In other news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $913,723.30. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

KLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 4,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,357. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.