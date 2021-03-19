12,151 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17,550.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,675,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 124,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $650,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.43. 126,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.48 and its 200-day moving average is $176.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of -396.26 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

