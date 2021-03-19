122,868 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Bought by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 122,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,000. Black Knight accounts for about 2.9% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned approximately 0.08% of Black Knight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,277 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 293.7% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,518 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,547,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Black Knight by 11.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after acquiring an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

