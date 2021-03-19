12,831 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after acquiring an additional 675,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Mosaic by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after buying an additional 742,528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

