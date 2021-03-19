13,333 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $16,823,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 647,184 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 170.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.49 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

