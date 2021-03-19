13,700 Shares in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MacroGenics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MacroGenics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

